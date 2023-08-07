Woman sparked armed police response by attacking man with fake gun

A Bideford woman who attacked a man on his doorstep with a fake gun has been jailed for two years and four months.

Armed police rushed to a property in Bideford, Devon, in February after receiving a report that a man had been shot in the head.

Kelly Sorensen, 43, was arrested and later charged with ABH and possession of an imitation firearm. She pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

The court heard how armed officers were called to Pridham Place and found the victim close by with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries caused by Sorensen hitting him in the head with the base of an imitation gun.

Sorensen, from Newton Road in Bideford, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 4 August.

Detective Constable Sarah Richards said: “This was a dynamic and fast-moving incident at the time, based on the information that a gun was involved, and that someone had been shot.

“It was later established this was an imitation and only fired blanks, however, our response at the time was as a result of the original report we had received. It must be assumed, until established otherwise, that all reports involving guns, particularly if there has been a discharge, must be treated as genuine. The assumption must be made that any such weapon is a viable firearm in order to protect the public.

“I hope that this sends a clear message that Devon and Cornwall Police remain committed to preventing and detecting crime and that we will not tolerate guns, imitation or otherwise, being used in this way.”