A passenger ferry travelling from Spain to Plymouth has been forced to divert following a "food poisoning" incident.

Dozens of emergency vehicles, including ambulances, were seen rushing to the Brittany Ferries vessel when it was forced to stop in the port of Brest, in France.

It is understood dozens of crew members are now having shore-based medical evaluations.

French state services in Finistère confirmed they'd received a report from a nurse on the Pont Aven ship which said 34 crew members have been "showing symptoms suggesting food poisoning since last night".

It is understood no passengers are affected.

One passenger said: "An announcement was made stating the ferry needed to divert to Brest for a medical reason and several emergency vehicles are at the port."

In a statement, Brittany Ferries said: "A Brittany Ferries ship has diverted on its way to Plymouth due to crew members becoming unwell.

"As a precaution, Brittany Ferries diverted its Pont Aven ship to the port of Brest.

"The Pont Aven left Santander at 5pm UK time on Monday 7 August and arrived in Brest at 11.30pm French local time, following a passenger announcement."

It's not yet known what time the ship will leave Brest but Brittany Ferries has apologised to passengers affected by the delay.

