Bristol's longest-serving pub landlady pulls final pint after 40 years

A woman who is believed to be Bristol's longest-serving pub landlady has pulled her final pint after 40 years.

Constance Higgins, known as Patsy, opened Beaufort pub in Montpelier with her husband in 1983.

Patsy said while she is sad to close the doors of her beloved pub, she knows it is "the right time to retire".

Patsy said: "The pub itself hasn't changed much in the 40 years - it's just the clientele and things like that. Everything is still the same, this is an old fashioned pub because everything is still the same.

"You can find anything you wanna play on that jukebox - it's been here since we've been here."

Delroy 'Garth' Higgins and Patsy spent years behind the bar together. Credit: BPM Media

Delroy 'Garth' Higgins and Patsy took over The Beaufort, in York Road, on 4 August 1983.

Garth died in 2007 and since then, Patsy has run the pub on her own.

"It was a massive change," she said. "I had to start thinking about doing VAT, doing ordering and everything like that. It was a very heavy burden but I thought 'you'd been here so long, you love the lifestyle - so you've just got to keep going."

But after 40 years and four days, Patsy is closing for good today (Tuesday 8 August).

Patsy has been running The Beaufort in Montpelier for four decades. Credit: ITV News

"The fondest thing is when we used to have the Irish contingent," she said. "They were fun - we used to drink, dance and have good memories.

"And also the students - back in the 80s, Montpelier was a very student area. Then later on in the 90s we did a bit of speed dating and obviously we played a lot of darts here.

"We've got a couple who are still together from when we had the speed dating."

She thanked her loyal customers who have given their custom and friendship.

"I don't know what I plan to do next," she said. "Right now I'm going to sit back, put my feet up and then start decluttering and getting things in order."