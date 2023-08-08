Cornwall Council is installing concrete blocks to stop drivers using a village as a ‘rat run’ to escape delays caused by the ongoing work to the A30.

National Highways is spending millions upgrading the A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross - turning it from a single carriageway road to a dual carriageway.

The project includes the Chiverton Cross roundabout, which has been described as "Cornwall's worst accident hotspot", being removed as well as the creation of new flyover, bridges and underpasses.

The scheme has sparked long traffic delays in the area, meaning some motorists have been searching for alternative routes.

Cornwall Council says people have ignored road closure signs and moved cones blocking the road.

To stop this issue in the village of Silverwell, the authority is now installing concrete bricks to block the road.

A spokesperson for the council has said: “Some motorists continued to ignore road closure signs and cones blocking the road, even getting out of their vehicles to move them as they try and avoid official diversion routes.

“For the safety of residents, we’re installing concrete blocks to enforce the legal closure of the road leading to the village of Silverwell to prevent unauthorised access and ‘rat running’.

"Motorists are reminded that it is illegal to drive through a road closure.”

Credit: Lee Trewhela, Local Democracy Reporting Service