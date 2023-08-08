Play Brightcove video

Dramatic footage shows the moment huge waves hit a Devon car park - leaving a young person knocked off their bike, others swept off their feet and vehicles damaged.

The video, filmed on 3 August, shows sea water engulfing the Ilfracombe car park - on the same day a teenage girl was swept into the sea while playing in waves in the town.

Huge waves fall down on the tarmac, causing parked cars to move around with the flow of the flood water.

It happened just days before Storm Antoni hit the South West.

The start of the video, which was shared on YouTube by Sandpit72, shows young people playing in the car park as waves began crashing over the sea wall.

One teenager is seen riding a bike along the tarmac before they were knocked over by a large wave.

Moments later, another teenager can be seen running into the car park before a second large wave crashed down and caused them to fall to the ground.

Screams of laughter can be heard as people continue to play in the water. However, as the waves appear to grow bigger the car park empties.

One huge wave crashed down causing one of the cars to move from its stationary position and bang into a wall. Water can be seen totally engulfing vehicles throughout the video, triggering the alarm on a parked van.

A woman, stood in the car park, tried to escape one large wave but was evidently too late as a large volume of water swept over her and knocked her to the ground. A number of vehiclesdamage as a result.

Footage shows one van suffered dents to the side of its body work. The bumper had also fallen off. Another had also suffered damage including a smashed windscreen.

Gusts of 78mph were recorded over the weekend and the Met Office said it was provisionally a new highest wind gust for August.