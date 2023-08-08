A driver has sparked outrage in Penzance after reversing down an elevated pavement along the town's high street.

The railed pavement on Penzance's Market Jew Street rises around four feet above the road.

But on Saturday 8 August a motorist was seen driving to the top of the rising street and then down along the pavement backwards.

One witness said: "I’m just glad my granddaughter is older and didn’t scoot out of the shop as you certainly wouldn’t say watch out for cars to her."

Another person said: "Parking on a pavement is illegal. And that’s quite clearly the pavement.

"The original photo should be emailed to Devon and Cornwall Police 101 and also to Cornwall Council Highways team who have already been asked to look into the issue of cars being parked in Market Place. Politeness prevents me saying anything else."

Another person added: "This is so wrong. Parking on pavements is becoming a huge problem for pedestrians.

"In Newlyn Coombe, cars park on very narrow pavements forcing the pedestrian into the road which is busy with cars."