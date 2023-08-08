A man who was in charge of a drugs operation selling Class As in Swindon has been jailed for more than a decade.

After being caught running the 'Hugo' drugs line in Swindon, Jaden Chutooree threatened and tried to bribe people in a bid to get them to lie for him in court.

Wiltshire Police arrested the 20-year-old in September last year after uncovering an illegal drugs operation in Swindon.

The court heard Chutooree used vulnerable people to sell Class A drugs - including a 15-year-old girl.

Following his arrest, Chutooree was granted conditional bail by magistrates. It was at this point he tried to pervert the course of justice by offering bribes to and threatening various people in his life.

This included his co-accused, who he contacted on social media multiple times a day to try to convince them to take the blame for his crimes. He offered them large sums of money and threatened their family with violence.

Chutooree also contacted a woman in her 20s and tried to get her to provide him with an alibi.

He tried to bribe her with gifts and money and bombarded her with texts and voice messages from 65 different phone numbers. He would sometimes call more than 50 times a day.

When the woman didn’t comply, he then threatened to harm her and her property.

Chutooree, of The Circle in Pinehurst, initially denied any wrongdoing but changed his plea and was sentenced on Monday 7 August.

He was jailed for eight years and six months for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and two years for perverting the course of justice – a total of 10 years and six months. The crimes happened between April and September last year.

Chutooree was also given an eight-month sentence for stalking and harassing a member of the public, which will run concurrently. He is also subject to an indefinite restraining order.

A second defendant, Darren Roberts, 20, of Redhouse Way, Swindon, was also sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

PC Chris White has said the length sentence "reflects the misery" Chutooree inflicted on many individuals.

“Chutooree was at the head of the Hugo drugs line in Swindon, supplying substantial amounts of crack cocaine and heroin across the town," he added.

“When he was arrested and charged, he then attempted to cover his tracks by offering to pay people off to lie for him and say he wasn’t involved.

“He also harassed and stalked a woman for weeks on end, buying new SIM cards when she blocked his original one, and threatening to smash up her car.

“He also attempted to bribe her with unwanted gifts to give him an alibi for his drug dealing."