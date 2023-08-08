Play Brightcove video

Members of an angling club in Swindon say they are devastated after thousands of fish died at a beauty spot.

The Environment Agency is investigating what caused the deaths at Peatmoor Lagoon, as those in charge of the club say it will take years and £100,000 to restock the area.

Peatmoor Angling Club estimates thousands of fish have died, but the cause is still unknown.

Aerators have now been put in the water by the club in order to re-oxygenate the lake, and it is hoped this could help prevent more deaths.

Ted Rowe, from the Peatmoor Angling Club told ITV News: "Absolutely tons of fish gone, and all sorts of species as well.

"Every now and again you do get a few that float to the top but nothing could have prepared us for what was going on."

A group of anglers have also been camping out at the site for the last six days, making sure the aerators keep working around the clock.

Anglers have been picking dead fish from the water Credit: Peatmoor Angling Club

Paul Godden, from the angling club added: "I think it was Thursday afternoon I went out in the boat and I think personally between us we collected 300 bream at least, and they were all in between four and six pound; lots of roach, lots of perch, quite a lot of big pike and many, many tench.

"And being part of the committee, we were the ones that sanctioned some of the stock, so it's just so upsetting."

The club has set up a fundraising page to raise the hundred thousand pounds they say they need to restock the lagoon.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We are investigating the death of fish at Peatmoor Lagoon in Swindon.

“Specialist officers used aerators to increase oxygen levels and create a safe haven for fish, and took water samples to help identify the cause.

“Members of the public who spot fish in distress should report it immediately to our incident hotline on 0800 807060 so we can investigate.”