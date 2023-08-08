The South West's biggest hedgehog sanctuary must close unless it raises £400k by the end of August.

ELM Wildlife Hedgehog Rescue and Rehabilitation has been rescuing wildlife in Devon since 2010.

But the charity must leave its current centre in Seale-Hayne and raise £400,000 to set up a new base.

Its existing centre only has capacity to help around 220 animals, but with up to 80 calls a day, it no longer has room enough to cope with the number that need rescuing.

Rick Parker, one of the charity's founders said: "The space that we're currently in now is only 2,000 square feet - and it's basically been too small since we began.

"But now it's come to a head - and if we don't find somewhere by the end of the month we will just have to close.

"The aim is to purchase land - about seven to 10 acres - to allow us to house other animals that we're currently having to turn away."

The charity is entirely reliant on donations, and with the demand at the centre skyrocketing in recent months the centre has had to start turning people with injured animals away.

The Trust helps to rescue all sorts of wildlife animals. Credit: ELM Wildlife Hedgehog Rescue & Rehabilitation

Rick said: "At present we don't currently turn away any hedgehogs but we do have to turn away other wildlife because we just don't have the space for it.

"It's quite painful having to answer the phone and tell people that we really haven't got the room. And these people don't have anywhere else to take the animals - it's heartbreaking."

The charity has raised more than £7,000 so far and is relying on the public's help to remain open. Donations can be made on their GoFundMePage.