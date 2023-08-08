A suspect was tasered and four men were arrested after armed police forced entry to a house in Yeovil yesterday, Monday 7 August.

One of the men was tasered after refusing to let officers enter the property and two others were restrained using an incapacitant spray.

The arrests followed reports of a fight involving several people on Eastland Road at around 7.50am, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Two men were found at the scene and restrained using PAVA spray, before being arrested.

Two other men left the scene on foot and went into a property on the same road. Police said they refused to engage with officers or allow entry to the property.

The disorder happened on Eastland Road in Yeovil Credit: Google Maps

A negotiator was called in and one of the men voluntarily chose to leave the property. He was arrested shortly before 10.10am.

The fourth man continued to refuse entry and was believed to be in a possession of a bladed article.

Due to further threats being made, a decision was made for armed officers to force entry to the address.

Distraction devices were used and a taser discharged to ensure the man could be safely arrested, police said.

He was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not require further medical treatment and is currently in police custody.

The other three arrested men have received medical treatment in hospital for injuries sustained during the initial disorder, but two of them have since been discharged enabling them to be taken into custody.

Temporary Inspector Rachel Clark said: “We wish to reassure the local community who will have seen the large police presence in the Eastland Road area earlier today that we have arrested four men.

“We understand there may be some concern locally by these events, which is why we will be conducting extra high-visibility patrols so if you are worried then please speak to us. We are though not aware of there being any ongoing risk to the public.

“The property involved is managed by a housing association and we have updated it about what has happened.

"We met with two of its housing officers today to discuss action that can be taken both in the short-term and long-term to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in future.”

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police about this incident are asked to contact them online or call 101 and quote reference number 5223189652.

Anyone with information can call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223189652, or complete the online appeals form.