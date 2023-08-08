A network of caves in Torquay, known as Britain's oldest home, has sold for more than £2 million.

The sale for Kents Cavern was launched in mid-May and completed in early August.The prehistoric caves, which have been open to the public since the 19th century, have been owned by the same family since 1903 when the current owner's great-grandfather acquired the site.The caves are part of the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark, which celebrates the geological heritage of the area and have attracted more than 10 million visitors from around the world.

The caves are part of the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark Credit: Kirsty Dewhurst

Kents Cavern, one of the most important Stone Age sites in Europe, was formed over 2.5 million years ago. It is made up of an extensive system of caves, once occupied by prehistoric humans and Ice Age animals.

Since the discovery of the caves, over 80,000 stone age artefacts have been found including a prehistoric upper jawbone fragment, believed to be the oldest anatomically modern human fossil discovered in Northwestern Europe.Kents Cavern offers tours of the caves, a shop, restaurant/café, visitor centre and holiday let. The business can also hold events such as weddings, a cinema, Santa’s grotto, an underground theatre, yoga, corporate receptions and private hire.

More than 80,000 stone age artefacts have been found in the caves Credit: Kirsty Dewhurst

Kents Cavern has been purchased by The Tudor Hotel Collection Ltd. The company is already well established in the West Country, having developed the Bodmin Jail Visitor Attraction and Hotel in Cornwall. The group are already represented in Torbay, having purchased the Redcliff Hotel in Paignton.

Rob Cox, CEO of Tudor Hotels said: “Kents Cavern is a wonderful and unique attraction and we are very excited to continue the amazing work of Nick, Sheena and their family. It’s wonderful to be actively engaged in bringing the rich history of England to people from all over the world."The current owners of Kents Cavern, Nick & Sheena Powe, have expressed their gratitude to their loyal customers and staff for their support over the years.

Nick Powe commented: “The family are delighted to have found an experienced operator to continue caring for the caves, continuing my family’s legacy established over the last 120 years. The new owners will be bringing the Stone Age heritage alive, offering a better visitor experience, exactly what Kents Cavern needs and what I couldn’t do.""I have no doubt the caves, managed by the same excellent team, will go from strength to strength. For me, this investment is yet another demonstration that the English Riviera is well on track to become one of the best visitor destinations in Britain, and Kents Cavern, Britain’s oldest home, will be playing a significant part in that.”