Tens of thousands of pounds of damage has been caused by a major fire at a Plymouth pallet storage yard.

The blaze broke out on Sunday 6 August at a warehouse on Tavistock Junction Freight Yard, near Marsh Mills and the A38. Around 15,000 to 20,000 pallets were destroyed.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it received 70 emergency calls.

Crews said the blaze spread quickly after starting at around 11pm. It was brought under control and extinguished in the early hours of Monday 7 August.

Inspector Andy Dunlop said: “Thankfully no one was hurt and we didn’t need to evacuate any of the properties nearby.

"But this was only due to the fact we had heavy rain recently coupled with the excellent response from firefighters which meant the fire, whilst large, didn’t burn out of control.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was in the area, or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage that could us with our investigation is urged to contact the police.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall police by calling 101, or via our website here, quoting reference number 50230215980.

You can also Report anonymously via CrimeStoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 11.