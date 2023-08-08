Dog owners are being urged to be on the lookout during walks after lumps of palm oil, which can be lethal, washed up on a Cornwall beach.

A number of the palm oil 'bergs' were found at Porthmeor Beach in St Ives on Sunday 6 August.

It has sparked concern that more of the substance could be washed up elsewhere along the Cornish coast.

While not dangerous to humans, palm oil has proved lethal to dogs after past incidents.

In 2020, a dog died on a Devon beach after eating suspected palm oil or algae.

Lyla died after eating suspected palm oil at Elberry in Devon in 2020

Doggone Shame, a Facebook group dedicated to dog-friendly beaches in Cornwall, shared images of the substance while issuing a plea to dog owners. Dawn Ewing said: "Palm oil washed up Porthmeor Beach this morning and is likely to be elsewhere along the coast."

She added: "Please keep curious dogs and children away, although not toxic to humans it can be fatal in dogs.

"If you think your dog has digested it please seek veterinary help ASAP."

What is palm oil?

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from the mesocarp of the fruit of the oil palms.

It's used in food manufacturing, beauty products and as biofuel.

The substance is sometimes legally released at sea by ships.

It can become contaminated with other waste products and, because it is edible, it can be attractive to some animals who can become ill after coming into contact with it.

It's a semi-solid oil that appears in white lumps and is waxy in appearance - although can appear in any colour. It has a distinctive smell, most likened to diesel.

