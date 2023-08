People have started arriving at the Bibby Stockholm barge docked off the coast of Dorset in a Government scheme to house asylum seekers while their claims are processed.

The first residents boarded on Monday (7 August) despite continued safety and overcrowding fears over plans to house more than 500 people on the ship, which was originally built for around 200.

Here we look at the living conditions they can expect on the barge, which is docked in Portland Port.

What will their rooms be like?

Most of the 222 bedrooms have twin bunk beds, with cupboard space, a desk, en-suite bathroom, heating and windows which open.

There are also 20 larger rooms which would sleep four people and two rooms for six people.

Residents will be encouraged to socialise or watch programmes and films in one of four communal TV rooms Credit: PA

What entertainment will they have?

The bedrooms all have televisions, which the operator was told to disconnect. However, as they were too costly to remove they can be still be used as monitors.

Residents will be encouraged to socialise or watch programmes and films in one of four communal TV rooms.

They can also learn English in a classroom and worship in a dedicated space. A small number of laptops are also available and there is Wi-Fi throughout the barge.

Residents can expect a varied diet to be served from the barge’s kitchen Credit: PA

What is on the menu?

People on board can expect a varied diet to be served in the barge’s canteen by Connect Catering.

A sample menu provided to journalists included spaghetti with meatballs, roast turkey, Irish stew and beef pie. A selection of snacks will also be available 24 hours a day.

People will be able to use a gym equipped with treadmills, weights and exercise bikes Credit: PA

Will they be able to exercise?

People will be able to use a gym equipped with treadmills, weights, rowing machines and exercise bikes.

Team sports, including volleyball, basketball, netball and football, can be played in one of two outside courtyards

Residents will be able to use an hourly bus service with stops in the surrounding area between 7am and 11pm Credit: PA

Will residents be able to leave the boat and visit the mainland?

People on board will not have a curfew but are expected to sleep on-board overnight.

They will be able to use an hourly bus service with stops in the surrounding area between 7am and 11pm, with migrants also free to leave on foot if they choose, once outside the port compound.

Inside the perimeter, they must board a shuttle bus to be taken from the barge to the gate because of safety rules inside the working port.

There will be round-the-clock security on the site, consisting of 18 guards trained to military standard taking shifts in groups of six Credit: PA

How many staff will be on board?

In total, there will be around 60 staff on board, including cooks and cleaners.

The barge is being run by Landry and Kling, a sub-contractor of Corporate Travel Management (CTM) which has also managed vessels in Scotland housing Ukrainians.

There will also be round-the-clock security on the site, consisting of 18 guards trained to military standard taking shifts in groups of six.

The security staff will be backed up by CCTV surveillance, and police if needed.

How long will migrants be on board?

With an initial 18-month contract for the barge being kept under review, asylum seekers will spend up to nine months on board.

Officials have admitted they could end up back in hotels if no other suitable alternative accommodation was identified by the end of that time period.

What support will Dorset Council receive?

Dorset Council is receiving £3,500 per occupied bed space on the Bibby Stockholm, with additional funding provided to local NHS services and police, the Home Office said.

It is understood the council has also received almost £380,000 in a one-off grant to help support local charity and voluntary organisations provide services on board.