Four out of five cyclists in Bristol have experienced issues with aggressive driving, according to a recent survey.

More than 1,000 people responded to the Bristol Cycling Campaign’s annual survey that highlights the challenges for cyclists in the city.

Campaigners said 81% of respondents said they have experienced issues ranging from inattentive drivers passing too close, to “extreme verbal and physical aggression”.

Meanwhile, 45% said they were very concerned about road safety and collisions.

One respondent said: “I had a driver jump red lights trying to hit me with his car. I tried to get away from him by cycling on the pavement, which I would not normally do. He drove several metres down the pavement after me and only stopped because there was a bus stop.”

Another added: “I often have cars pass me way too close. I have had cars cut me off and come out of a T-junction, even while making eye contact. I have been shouted at to get off the street.”

The survey ran between February and March this year and was filled out by 1,136 respondents.

81% also said that having protected cycle routes on main routes would encourage them to cycle more often.

Campaigners said aggressive behaviour was putting many people off cycling, highlighting the need for protected and segregated routes.

They said that increasing the number of people travelling by bicycle would reduce congestion, carbon emissions and air pollution.

Ian Pond, chair at Bristol Cycling Campaign, said: “We were dismayed, but sadly not shocked, that 81% of people responding to our survey — over 1,100 — told us that they had experienced aggressive driver behaviour while cycling.

The level of aggression will inevitably make people think twice about making more journeys by bike, but also make them reluctant to recommend cycling to their friends or even to allow their children to cycle more.

“The much-hyped ‘road culture war’ is unhelpful, distracting and endangers people’s lives. We will continue to press for improvements to the region’s inconsistent and discontinuous cycling infrastructure, to deliver safe space for cyclists.”

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporting Service