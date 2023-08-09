A man whose dog bit a woman while "dangerously out of control" has been issued with a restraining order.

The victim needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

The order prevents Richard Hignett, 69, of Victory Row, Royal Wootton Bassett, from taking his Border Collie, Trim, to any public place without a lead and a muzzle.

It lasts until 7 August next year and if breached he could be arrested.

On 27 October last year, in fields near Royal Wootton Bassett, a woman in her 20s was approached by the Border Collie while walking her own dogs.

The collie then began barking aggressively at the woman and her dogs. She walked towards the dog to see if she could see a collar with a name or ID tag.

It then lunged at the woman, clamping its jaw around her arm. She was able to wriggle free.

The woman saw the dog with Hignett a short while later, with Hignett blaming the victim for what happened.

Hignett was identified and officers went to his home to discuss what happened and suggest a Community Protection Warning to deal with the issue out of court.

However, Hignett refused to engage with the warning and community resolution process, which is voluntary, and said he would ignore any conditions of the warning.

As a result, he was interviewed under caution and subsequently charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and, whilst out of control, causing injury.

In a court hearing Hignett was issued with the restraining order.

Investigating officer PC Paul Croft said: “Hignett had the opportunity to deal with this matter out of court, however he refused to accept any responsibility for the incident, despite his dog being off a lead and biting a member of the public.

“He is now subject to a restraining order and will be arrestable and put before the courts if he is seen with his dog off a lead in public.

“These orders are important in keeping our local communities safe.

“In public places, you must keep your dog under control. This is ideally on a lead, but if they’re not on a lead then they need to be under control in another way, such as paying attention to your voice commands.

“Remember that it’s a criminal offence to allow your dog to be dangerously out of control.”