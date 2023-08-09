A man who was allegedly seen throwing beer cans out of a car window and "driving erratically" has been charged with drink-driving.

The driver was stopped by police after being reported by a member of the public who saw them driving in the Wiltshire village of Shrewton on Monday 7 August.

The person told police they were concerned about the way a Ford Fiesta was being driven along the A360.

Wiltshire Police later posted a tweet of a failed breathalyzer test.

The tweet showed a failed breathalyzer test. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Simon Byers, 54, of Osmund Walk, Old Sarum, was arrested and later charged with drink-driving. He is due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates Court on 1 September.

A statement from Wiltshire Police said: "Drink-driving is one of the ‘fatal five’ - the five main contributory factors that cause serious road traffic collisions.

"Road users who commit one of the fatal five offences are far more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not.

"This month, we are running a campaign to raise awareness of the fatal five following a rise in the number of serious and fatal collisions in Wiltshire."