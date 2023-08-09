A Cornwall homeowner fed up with people putting dog mess in their bin has started filming the culprits before putting pictures up on what they have dubbed the "wall of shame".

The notice board features three walkers allegedly caught disposing of waste by a CCTV camera.

It comes after dog walkers going across the South West Coast Path between Mylor and the Pandora Inn in Restronguet were dumping their pets waste into the home owners bin.

The laminated note reads: "Dog poo wall of shame. There are no bad dogs only 'bad' owners who can't be bothered to take their dog poo home and leave it for the poor binman to deal with.

"You are being filmed. Take it home, don't leave it for others."

Alongside the note, four people are pictured - three for putting dog mess into the bin and another for stealing flowers.

One passer-by who saw the wall of shame said: "Putting it in the bin is better than leaving it on the path. I don't see what the problem is."

But another said: "I wouldn't like it if it was my bin. Imagine how bad it would smell after a couple of days in the sunshine. Maybe someone should install a public bin - they've got to do something with it."