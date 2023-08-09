Huge plumes of dark smoke can be seen across Bristol due to a large fire in the south of the city.

It is understood the ongoing fire is at Whitchurch Sports Centre in Bamfield.

Residents say they have been told to keep their windows closed and there are several road closures in place.

The fire can be seen from several miles around Whitchurch.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received c alls at 9.51am to reports of a fire at Whitchurch Sports Centre.

"There are six crews in attendance from Kingswood, Southmead, Bedminster, Temple, Bath and Weston.

"The police are also in attendance and we are advising local people to keep doors and windows closed and avoid the scene.

"The fire is ongoing and there are no reports of anyone inside."

TravelWest said: "There is a road closure of Bamfield near Paddock Garden due to emergency services dealing with a fire.

"Avoid the area and use an alternative route."

More to follow.