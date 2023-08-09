A lurcher found wandering the streets of Bristol in terrible condition is finally ready to find a new home.

Hector was terrified when he was found starving and alone in the city in September last year.

After receiving urgent medical care, he has spent almost a year being cared for at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre - and he is finally ready to be re-homed.

Canine intake supervisor at the centre Rachel Serjeant said: "The sight of Hector brought tears to our eyes when we first saw him, because he was so very thin and fragile.

"He was very scared and confused when he first arrived here and it took a long time for him to be able to trust people.

“We did a lot of work with him to gradually build up his confidence and teach him that not all humans are bad."

Hector was incredibly thin when he was rescued, but has since been brought back to full health. Credit: Bristol Animal Rescue Centre

She added: "Dogs like Hector need a lot of encouragement, sensitivity and positive reinforcement before we can get them ready for rehoming, it’s not something you can do overnight."

She described Hector as a "sensitive soul" and said he needs a patient, loving owner who can help him to overcome his fears.

"He struggles with other dogs, so prefers to be exercised away from them, and he can get worried by new people and new situations," she said.

"Once he bonds with you though, he’ll be your friend for life, as he is so affectionate and loyal."