A man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Holsworthy in Devon.

Police were called shortly before 11am on 8 August to the A3072 near Brandis Corner.

It was reported that the collision involved a Red Honda Civic and the driver, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit attended the scene and started an investigation.

The road was closed for six hours and Devon and Cornwall Police have thanked the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.

Anyone with information, who saw what happened or who has dash cam footage is being asked to call 101 or report via the force's website quoting Log 245 08/08/2023.