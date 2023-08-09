An image has been released by police of a suspect following a stabbing in Swindon on Tuesday 1 August.

Officers from Wiltshire Police were called to Handel Street in Gorse Hill after reports that a man in his 30s had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The force is now appealing to the public to prompt further witnesses to come forward or that someone may have seen the suspect in this clothing that day.

The suspect is pictured wearing a grey hoodie with white patches on the upper arms, with grey joggers and grey trainers. They are thought to be of mixed-race.

Investigating officer DC Lauren Hawkins said: “This was a targeted incident in which a man has suffered serious injuries.

“By releasing this image of the suspect, we are hoping that it may prompt further witnesses of the crime to come forward.

“If you saw this person dressed in these clothes last Tuesday then please get in touch with us.

“Any little piece of information could be vital in helping us piece together their movements and identifying them.”