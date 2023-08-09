A graphic designer from Swindon who survived a bungee jump snapping is now looking to complete the ultimate fitness challenge as he attempts to break a world record.

Mike Land, 52, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the furthest distance to pull a vehicle in 24 hours whilst also raising money for Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

To beat the current record, Mike needs to pull a van for 36 miles and will be hoping to complete his challenge at Cotswold Airport on Thursday 10 August.

Speaking to ITV News, Mike said: "It will be just me pulling a one-and-a-half ton vehicle and I've worked out I will need to do half a kilometre every ten minutes to beat the record.

"I'm doing this not only to raise money for Wiltshire Air Ambulance but also because I want to prove to myself and to others that anything is possible."

In 1993 Mike was completing a charity bungee jump in Marston Meysey in Wiltshire when the rope snapped, causing him to hit the floor.

Mike continues: "When I woke up in the ambulance I was told 'don't move we think you've broken your spine and neck'.

Newspaper clipping from 1993 detailing Mike's accident. Credit: Mike Land

"The doctors were so surprised when they found that I had only fractured my pelvis and then I spent three months on crutches.

"I was extremely lucky."

Since his accident Mike has done dozens of cycles, runs and swims for charity.

"I was told by doctors that I'd need a hip replacement by the time I was forty, that I wouldn't be able to run," Mike said, "So naturally I started running.

"And this challenge is just to say 'Yes, I can do it'."