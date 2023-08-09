A motorcyclist has died after a car and a motorbike collided in Yeovil.

The incident happened on Western Avenue, at the junction with Malmesbury Way, around 4.15pm on Thursday 3 August.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital. He died in hospital two days later.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, suffered minor injuries.

Officers from Avon and Somerset are asking anyone who saw the collision or has any relevant footage to call 101 quoting reference number 5223186838.