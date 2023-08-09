Wiltshire Police is warning of the dangers of irresponsible driving after a beaten-up car was caught driving along the M4 in Wiltshire.

The force's Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle after it was spotted by officers on the evening of Tuesday 8 August.

On Twitter, the force said: "RPU prohibited this vehicle on the M4 last night. You don’t have to be a vehicle examiner to see the dangerous defects here. Driver reported to court."

This month, Wiltshire Police is running Project Zero, a road safety campaign launched following the death of 13 people on the county's roads so far this year.

Officers are targeting drivers committing 'fatal five' offences - excess speed, using a phone whilst driving, not wearing a seatbelt, careless and dangerous driving and drink and drug driving.

The Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) has already been called out to 19 of the most serious road traffic collisions since January – compared to 20 incidents for the entirety of last year.

Across the summer period, Wiltshire Police will be sharing stories from officers, publicising details of road enforcement activity and asking communities to play a part in making our roads safer.

Just last week, the force shared the story of a second driver, who was pulled over by officers in Trowbridge after their car was found with a cracked windscreen.

Credit: Twitter @WiltsSpecOps

The driver, who had been drinking warm cider, was arrested and failed a breathalyser test.

In response to an increased number of incidents, Inspector Will Ayres of Wiltshire's Roads Policing Unit said: “Every week, alongside our everyday work to keep Wiltshire’s roads as safe as possible, our teams carry out Project Zero patrols which sees the department intensify resources in one of the community policing areas to target drivers failing to abide by the law.

"All too often, we see drivers speeding, or failing to give the road their full attention, whether that is due to mobile phones or other factors.

"It may seem like minor offences to some, but it is often these momentary lapses of concentration that can lead to collisions.

"We are dedicated to raising awareness and improving road safety to prevent further deaths as a result of collisions.

“Having worked in Roads Policing for many years, I know all too well the devastation and heartbreak delivering a death message to a family can cause.

“Please help us keep Wiltshire’s roads safe and ensure you give the road your full attention at all times - conditions can change or hazards can present themselves within seconds.”