Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Gloucester.

Emergency services were called to Arthur Street in the city shortly after 1.05am on Sunday 6 August following a report that a man had been stabbed.

The man, in his 50s and from Gloucester, was treated by paramedics but later died from his injuries.

A custody extension has now been granted by a police superintendent following the death.

Detectives have until today, Wednesday 9 August, to continue questioning a man in his 30s and from Gloucester in connection with the incident.

The Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information which could help them to make contact.

Information can be provided to Gloucestershire Police online by completing this form and quoting incident 19 of 6 August.