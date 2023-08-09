Bristol Balloon Fiesta will return to Ashton Court Estate this weekend and those hoping to go are likely looking at one thing - the weather.

People going to the spectacle this week can expect lots of sunshine with warm temperatures predicted across the four day event.

According to ITV News West Country's weather presenter and meteorologist Charlie Powell, the festival is "shaping up quite nicely with a few showers forecast on Saturday and Sunday morning".

Charlie said: "With high pressure close to the West Country, the fiesta forecast is shaping up quite nicely, especially on Thursday.

"Light winds, a lot of sunshine and high temperatures will make for a promising start, and a good glow in the evening.

"From then on, aside from a few showers on Saturday, the weather looks pretty fine and dry. It'll just be the winds that could be close to limits from Friday.

"Temperatures will ease back down to around 20C by the weekend as well."

The Met Office's day-by-day forecast for Bristol's International Balloon Festival

Thursday - warm and dry

The forecast says Thursday will be sunny with very warm sunshine. Highs of 27C and lows of 18C are forecast.

Friday - dry but cloudy

The Friday is set to be cloudy with sunny intervals throughout the day. The Met Office is predicting highs of 23C and lows of 14C.

Saturday - wet and warm

The Saturday of this year's fiesta is forecast to be wet with scattered showers throughout the morning and early afternoon. 20C is forecast with temperatures not expected to dip below 15C.

Sunday - wet and humid

Sunny weather changing to light showers by late morning forecast with top temperatures of 20C and lows of 14C.