Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a man in Gloucester have named the victim.

Kidane Gebrehiwot, who was in his 50s and lived in the city, died after he was stabbed.

Police were called to Arthur Street in Gloucester shortly after 1.05am on Sunday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim was treated by members of the public, police and paramedics but later died in hospital from his injuries.

A man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody after a Judge granted a warrant of further detention earlier today, Wednesday 9 August.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "An additional 36 hours of detention was authorised by a Judge at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court expiring tomorrow evening, Thursday 10 August.

"Detectives would like to hear from those who saw a man described as being black, about 5ft 6ins tall (167 cm) and who was wearing a zip up top which had a red body and long white sleeves."

"Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the man on the evening of Saturday 5 or during the early hours of Sunday 6 August in the areas of the city centre, Eastgate Street, Arthur Street and/or Gloucester Park area."