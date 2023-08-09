A Bristol footbridge found to have rotting wooden beams and crumbling steelwork will reopen next month following the completion of £1.5million of repairs.

Gaol Ferry Bridge is a busy pedestrian bridge linking Southville to Wapping Wharf.

It was shut in August 2022 to carry out repairs with people facing long diversions of either 0.7 miles or 1.2 miles.

The reopening has been delayed by three months due to the scale of corrosion.

At the time, business owners in Wapping Wharf expressed concerns that closing the route could lead to a fall in customers, however Bristol City Council said it would "work to keep the closure to a minimum".

The bridge has been closed for a year. Credit: BPM Media

The council says work will be finished in the next few weeks, with the footbridge set to reopen at 5pm on Friday 8 September.

The works have included replacing the structural steelwork and rotten timbers, repairing the steel lattice work and some stonework, and repainting the structure.

Over the next month, workers from contractor Griffiths will complete the final steel repairs, paint the last sections of the bridge, install the new modern decking system and take down the extensive scaffolding, after which time the bridge will be reopened and safe to cross.

The pedestrian crossing next to Gaol Ferry Bridge on Cumberland Road by Wapping Wharf and Gaol Ferry Steps will be refurbished ahead of the bridge reopening. The progress of these crossing works will not have any impact on the date when the bridge will reopen, says Bristol City Council.

The bridge was found to be rotting. Credit: BPM Media

Signage will also be installed at Gaol Ferry Bridge, and at Vauxhall and Bedminster bridges, which are along the diversion routes, to remind people of the date that the bridge will reopen.

Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "I am delighted that we will be reopening Gaol Ferry Bridge in a month’s time on 8 September. I know everyone who uses this popular foot and cycle bridge will be pleased to have a date when they will be able to start using it again.

"Thank you again to local residents and businesses for their patience as Griffiths, our contractor, completed the first major repair programme in the bridge’s almost 100-year history.

"It’s been a challenging project as the bridge was in an even worse condition than anticipated, with paper-thin steelwork in some places. On top of the extended repairs required, the scaffolding plan had to be redesigned so as not to risk putting too much weight on the old, lightweight bridge."

Gaol Ferry Bridge is the first of six bridges to be restored in the council’s £16million rolling programme of repairs.

The remaining bridges include Sparke Evans Park Bridge, Vauxhall Bridge, Langton Street Bridge (also known as Banana Bridge) and the twin bridges of Bedminster Bridge and Bath Bridge.