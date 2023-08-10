Bristol City are believed to have received a record transfer fee as it is confirmed that Alex Scott has joined AFC Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League side for a fee, expected to be more than £20 million.

But a knee injury will delay his Premier League debut.

The rumoured fee for Scott eclipses the amount that the club received for centre back Adam Webster when he joined Brighton in 2019.

Speculation has been mounting over Scott's future with the club since he burst on to the scene as an 18-year-old in the Championship.

A stellar performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup, that was followed by huge praise from Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish, saw his stock rise further.

He was given a standing ovation on the final match of the 2022-23 season with supporters expecting him to be moving on in the transfer window.

He was then left out of the team's opening two matches of the new season because of a swollen knee.

After City's 5-1 win against Oxford United in the EFL Cup Robins manager Nigel Pearson confirmed that the midfielder had been given permission to talk with another club.

In announcing the move, Bournemouth confirmed scans on Scott’s knee problem revealed the injury to be “more significant than was initially reported” and the midfielder was now set for a “period of rehabilitation” before he will join up with his new team-mates.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake feels the club have landed “one of the most exciting young players in Europe”.

Speaking after the transfer Scott said: "To everybody at Bristol City, Thank you so much. I arrived as a young boy from Guernsey and, from the moment, I joined Bristol City I felt at home will be eternally grateful to the club for showing faith in me at such a young age.

"Thank you to the coaches for giving me the opportunity in the first team at just 17, my teammates who have helped me on my journey and all the staff who have made me so welcome.

"I wish everyone all the best in the future. A special thanks to you fans for being behind me every step of the way and hearing my song ring out around Ashton Gate is something I'll never forget. I'm proud to have made all the City sing."