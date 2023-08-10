A man from Plymouth died after trying to get into his own home via a first-floor window, an inquest has heard.

Stuart Roy Findlay, 45, from the Mutley area of the city had left his key behind and had tried to gain access to the property by climbing its wall on Monday 3 July.

He fell and suffered fatal injuries before being taken to Derriford Hospital where he later died.

At the time, several police vehicles were seen in the area and a property in Turret Grove was cordoned off.

Investigators later confirmed they had received reports of a man suffering a fall.

Investigators and paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service Trust attended.

An inquiry was initially launched to understand the cause of the man's fall, which resulted in forensic Crimes Scene Investigators attending the property.

A short public hearing was opened at Plymouth Coroner's Court last month following his death.Findlay was described by the court as being single and unemployed by occupation at the time of his passing.The opening statement, released by the coroner's office following the public hearing, read: "He tried to gain access to an upper floor window to enter the building where he fell to the ground at a height of approximately five metres."He was taken to Derriford Hospital where he sadly passed away. There are no suspicious circumstances."The medical cause of Mr Findlay's death was determined as severe traumatic brain injury caused by a fall.The coroner adjourned the hearing and a full inquest will take place at a later date.