Police in Bristol have arrested a fifth man as part of their murder investigation into the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia.

The 19-year-old died after being stabbed in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls at around 11pm on Friday 21 July.

The latest arrest happened on Tuesday 8 August and the suspect, a man in his 20s from Bristol, was released under investigation yesterday, Wednesday 9 August.

A man who was arrested on Monday 7 August has been released on conditional police bail. Two other men also remain on bail.

Another man, who was arrested near the scene shortly after the attack, has been eliminated from the investigation.

Eddie was stabbed in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol Credit: Google Maps

Avon and Somerset Police still want to hear from anyone who was in Grosvenor Road or the park area between 10.30 and 11.30pm that Friday or saw two people in dark clothing riding an electric motorbike similar to a Sur-Ron in the area that night.

The force said: "If you can help us find answers for Eddie’s grieving family and friends, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223175298, or quote Operation Barclay."

Or, you can provide information and footage online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

To contact the independent charity Crimestoppers with information anonymously call 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online reporting form.

You will never be asked your name and you cannot be traced. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223175298.