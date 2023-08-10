Man, 31, charged with murder in connection with fatal stabbing in Gloucester

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Gloucester.

Samwen Muiruri, 31, has been charged with the murder of Kidane Gebrehiwot, aged in his 50s.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Muiruri, of Trier Way, Gloucester has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Friday 11 August.

The charges relate to an incident in Arthur Street, Gloucester in the early hours of Sunday 6 August.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 1am to a report that a man had been stabbed.

The man was treated by paramedics and later died from his injuries.

His next of kin is being supported by specially trained officers.