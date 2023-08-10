A man has been charged with murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Gloucester over the weekend.

Samwen Muiruri, 31, has been charged with the murder of Kidane Gebrehiwot, aged in his 50s.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Muiruri, of Trier Way, Gloucester has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday).

The charges relate to an incident in Arthur Street, Gloucester in the early hours of Sunday 6 August.