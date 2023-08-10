A McDonald's supervisor from Swindon has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague at his branch.

Geary Tolontino Fernandes, 34, of Warneford Close, Toothill appeared before Swindon Magistrates' Court on Thursday 10 August.

As a supervisor, Fernandes had been tasked with training and supporting members of staff, including the victim.

Instead, Fernandes’ actions made the victim feel uncomfortable and he sexually assaulted the victim in the branch’s freezer section.

He claimed the contact was accidental but this was dismissed by the judge following a powerful testimony by the victim.

He was found guilty and is due to be sentenced on 28 September.

Wiltshire Police crime investigator Tina Willison said: “I want to commend the victim for coming forward and speaking to us about this incident, and for then speaking about it in court.

“She has shown remarkable bravery and I’m pleased it has resulted in a guilty verdict for Fernandes today.

“Fernandes clearly took advantage of his position as supervisor of the branch, abusing his position of trust by preying on a new member of staff.

“He waited until they were alone in the freezer section and sexually assaulted her, before lying to defend himself, claiming the contact wasn’t deliberate.

“We will always take reports like these seriously and victims will always be listened to.

The force added: "As part of a bigger piece of work around violence against women and girls (VAWG), we are looking for people to join our newly formed Listening Circles.

"These provide a safe space for women and girls to share their experiences, feedback, and suggestions to help us shape the service we provide.

"For more information, please visit www.wearelistening.uk where people can find the link to register for the Listening Circles.

“If you have been a victim of a rape or sexual assault, please get in touch with us on 101. In an emergency, call 999.”