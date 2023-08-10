People on board a light aircraft had a 'miraculous escape' after it made an emergency landing on a busy commuter road in Gloucestershire during this evening's rush hour.

Emergency crews were called to the A40 Golden Valley near the village of Churchdown just before 6pm.

People at the scene have been sharing pictures of the aircraft on the central reservation of the busy road.

Police say no one in the plane or on the ground was injured.

The plane has now been moved to the side of the road Credit: National Highways

A spokesperson said: "We were called shortly before 6pm today (Thursday) with a report a light aircraft had landed on the A40 Golden Valley."

"No one was injured and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved. Police remain at the scene at this time."

Traffic was held up for more than an hour until the plane was removed at around 7.30pm.