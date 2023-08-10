A company hoping to set up 700 allotments in a village near Bristol has insisted that there are no current plans to hold festivals or outdoor yoga on the site.

Roots Allotments is currently battling North Somerset Council to get permission for the controversial allotments near the Clifton suspension bridge in Abbots Leigh, with the plans set to be decided by the council’s committee on Wednesday 16 August.

The planning committee first saw the plan on 19 July, but councillors sent them back to Roots, asking for more information.

Roots had applied for a certificate of lawful development, as they said the development was only a change in agricultural use, rather than typical planning permission — leaving councillors with less freedom to turn down or control the development.

Councillor Christopher Blades branded this move “sneaky,” as officers warned the planning committee in July that there was nothing in the application which gave them grounds to turn it down.

But councillors argued that more information on what activities were planned on the site was needed before it could be agreed to be an agricultural change of use.

Now planning consultant for Roots, Andrew Ross, has insisted in an email to the council that a one-day festival, such as took place at Root’s first allotment site in Bath, is “not currently planned” at the Abbots Leigh site.

But he added that it would be within the development rules if one was to take place.

Mr Ross said: “As part of establishing a vibrant growing community on the site, some additional recreational activities have been arranged at other Roots Allotments sites such as outdoor yoga sessions and community picnics.”

But he said that these would be “subject to ongoing review,” due to local concerns.

Roots hopes two community picnics a year could take place at the Abbots Leigh site, but he said that there was no plan for outdoor yoga -although he added that this would also be within the development rules if it was to take place.

Talks and workshops, however, are planned for the site as often as weekly in the growing season.

Andrew Ross said: “A core part of the support that is provided to plot holders, is the provision of educational and instructional talks and workshops which directly relate to the process of growing at the site, and are very clearly an ancillary aspect of the use of the site for allotments.

“These activities could be found on many “conventional” allotment sites around the county without triggering any material change of use in the land.”

Roots allotments are different to typical council allotments, costing more but including access to seeds, tools, and talks and workshops.

The Abbots Leigh site would be Roots’ third location — with other sites by Bath’s Newbridge Park and Ride and just outside Bathford.

Three-quarters of the plots at the new Abbots Leigh site have already been rented, but the plans have been controversial locally with 204 objections submitted to the council’s planning portal and 96 comments in support.

North Somerset Council’s planning committee will meet at Weston-super-Mare Town Hall at 2.30pm on August 16 to decide whether to grant the certificate of lawful development.

You can view the planning application on their website.

Credit: John Wimpers, LDRS