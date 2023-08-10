Two further arrests have been made by police investigating the stabbing of a man in the Forest of Dean.

Gloucestershire Police were called to reports of a stabbing shortly before 4.20pm on Wednesday 9 August to an address at Hillcrest Road in Berry Hill, Coleford.

A man, in his 20s was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A woman in her 20s, from the Forest of Dean was arrested this morning in connection with the incident and a man in his 30s was arrested this afternoon.

It follows the arrest of another man in his 30s last night (9 August).

Scene guards remain in place as searches related to the investigation continue, including locating any other people who may have been involved.

Road closures remain in place on Lower Lane and Hillcrest Road.

Chief Inspector Emma MacDonald, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of online speculation about the incident are being shared on social media.

“We would like to remind everyone that this is a live investigation and ask that you refrain from putting details on Facebook and other platforms, as it could impact the case.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anybody who has not yet spoken to police is asked to provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 336 of 9 August: https://www.gloucestershire. police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ cor/tell-us-about-existing- case-report/

You can report information anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously