Tonnes of rock have fallen from a cliff at West Bay in Dorset - leading to a path closure that is expected to be in place for six months.

Cliff rangers were alerted to the collapse late on Tuesday 8 August prompting the West Coast Path to be cordoned off.

People are now being asked to use alternative routes when walking in the area.

Another large fall happened in the same area of the Jurassic Coast in May. It follows heavy winds and rain as a result of Storm Antoni.

Last month also saw a huge landslip between Eype and Seatown.

A spokesperson for Dorset council said: "Solent coastguard have made us aware of this landslip. West Bay coastguard have cordoned off the area.

"Our rangers will check the area, make sure there are signs warning people of the dangers and checking the coast path.

"The Jurassic Coast is a wonderful place to visit, but it's important to use common sense and caution – stay away from the edge and base of cliffs and always pay attention to warning signs, safety messages and the tides."

Tips to stay safe when walking along cliffs:

1. Stay away from the edge of the cliff top - admire the view from a safe distance

2. Stay away from the base of cliffs: rock falls and landslides can happen at any time. If you are under a rock fall, the likelihood is you will die

3. Pay attention to warning signs – they are there for your safety

4. Check tide times before you set off to avoid being cut off by incoming tides

5. Keep dogs on leads near the cliff edge