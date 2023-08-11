All 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the Bibby Stockholm barge this week are being moved off after Legionella bacteria was found in the water.

Those on board the controversial barge in Portland, Dorset, will be taken elsewhere as a precautionary measure while further assessments are carried out.

There is not a wider risk to the public at this time.

It is understood the Home Office were advised yesterday evening to remove the six asylum seekers that had arrived on the vessel yesterday following the discovery.

But it is thought a decision was made to move all 39 people on board to contingency asylum accommodation as a temporary precaution.

Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of lung infection known as Legionnaires' disease.

None of those living on board the Bibby Stockholm are currently showing symptoms of the illness.

A Home Office Spokesperson said: “The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority.

“Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation.

“Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA and following its advice in line with long-established public health processes, and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken.

“No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires’, and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.

“The samples taken relate only to the water system on the vessel itself and therefore carry no direct risk indication for the wider community of Portland nor do they relate to fresh water entering the vessel.

"Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…