Hot air balloons will fill the skies of Bristol this evening as Friday night's mass ascent at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta was granted permission to go ahead.

The balloons have been given the go ahead to take off from Ashton Court Estate for the second time today much to the delight of attendees and locals.

Organisers tweeted: " We've got the decision... we have lift off! "Get your cameras ready and witness the magic as we prepare to ascend at 7:30. Flying East across the city towards Wick."

The balloons took off for their first morning ascent of the fiesta at 6am on Friday 11 August.

The festival is running until Sunday 13 August, with further mass ascents planned for 6am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday as well as another night glow at 9pm on Saturday.