The body of a woman has been found alongside a busy road in Swindon.

Police closed the A419 in Swindon from the White Hart roundabout to the Rat Trap roundabout early this morning, Friday 11 August, following the discovery of the dead woman.

After examining the scene, detectives are not treating her death as suspicious.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed of the tragic news and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

The carriageway has since been reopened.