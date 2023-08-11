A dog has been rescued by a coastguard team after it fell from a cliff at a beauty spot near Plymouth.

The pet took a tumble on the South West Coast Path near Fort Picklecombe, east Cornwall, on Wednesday 9 August evening just after 5.30pm.

It took 13 rescue officers from Plymouth, Looe and Tamar Coastguard Rescue teams to secure the dog.

The group used their animal rescue bag to safely recover the dog while the worried owners watched on.

The rescuers said what3words had been crucial in the rescue attempt as it had enabled them to quickly pinpoint the incident.

They also urged people to keep their dogs on leads when walking near the coast path.