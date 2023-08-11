Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Vasioiu identifies his target before following his vicitm

A rapist who was caught stalking his victim on CCTV shortly before the attack has been jailed for 23 years.

Cosmin-Nicolae Vasioiu carried out the "calculated" attack against a lone woman in Exeter city centre in the early hours of Saturday 18 June 2022.

After he attacked his victim, he gave his clothes to an unwitting friend to wash before shaving off his long hair in an attempt to change his appearance and destroy evidence linked to the attack.

Vasioiu, who was residing in Exeter at the time of the attack but is originally from Romania, denied the case against him.

However, the overwhelming amount of DNA, phone and CCTV evidence meant a jury found him guilty following his trial in May.

Following a sentencing hearing at Exeter Crown Court, Vasioiu was sentenced to 18 behind bars and five on extended licence.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Wenham, from the Major Crime Investigation Team,at Devon and Cornwall Police said: “I welcome today’s sentence after Cosmin-Nicolae Vasioiu was found guilty of rape during a trial in May.

“He preyed on a lone female who he had never met and subjected her to a viciousattack without remorse.

“He then returned to where he was staying and proceeded to bag up his clothes which he gave to an unwitting friend to wash, before shaving off his long hair in an attempt to change his appearance and destroy evidence linking him to the attack.

“This was a calculated and planned act in which Vasioiu has shown absolutely noremorse throughout.”

CCTV shown in court captures Vasioiu in Exeter High Street prior to the attack trying to identify possible targets.

Footage also clearly showed Vasioiu following his victim through the Iron Bridge area of Exeter.

Vasioiu then breaks into a jog to catch up with her as she disappeared from his lineof sight; before he attacked and raped her in St Bartholomew's Cemetery near Exe Street.

Following a major policing response and public appeal, police arrested Vasioiu onTuesday 21 June 2022; three days after the attack.

DS Wenham praised the victim's bravery in the case saying: “My team and I want to take a moment to recognise the victim in this case.

"She has been through a horrific ordeal that no person should be subjected to and showed great courage and strength throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.

“She put her faith in us, and I hope today’s result will help her to move on and contribute to her recovery from this ordeal.”

It is expected that Vasioiu will serve his sentence in the UK, before being deportedback to Romania.

