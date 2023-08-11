A man has been jailed for killing a fellow pub-goer with a single punch to the head following a drunken disagreement in the Cotswolds.

Liam McKane punched 51-year-old Colin Leslie once in the head outside a pub in Bourton-on-the-Water on the evening of Saturday 28 August 2021.

The pair had been involved in a disagreement inside the pub before McKane approached Mr Leslie outside and punched him. He subsequently fell backwards and hit his head on the floor.

Paramedics attended and treated Mr Leslie before he was taken to hospital where he died eight days later from head injuries.

McKane, of Uxbridge in London, was arrested and later charged with manslaughter. The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge during the first day of a trial earlier this year.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 11 August and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Mr Leslie's death was utterly needless and as a result of McKane's mindless actions which had fatal consequences.

"A single punch has caused a devastating impact, resulting in a man losing his life and a family left without their loved one.

"No outcome will ever bring Colin back and our thoughts and condolences remain with his partner, friends and family."

During the sentencing His Honour Judge Picton said: "Colin Leslie was a much loved family man whose life you brought to an end.

“Nothing that happened either inside or outside The Kingsbridge Inn that night justified what you did to bring about this tragic state of affairs. His family and friends have been left devastated by their loss.

"You ruined the lives of so many people by your actions on this night – those who will forever grieve for the loss of a loved one and those members of your own family who will suffer as a consequence of you being sent to prison.

"What happened in this case should be a lesson for others about the terrible consequences that can result from the use of violence, which is sadly seen all too frequently when people are out trying to enjoy themselves at night."