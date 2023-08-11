A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the M5 in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Bridgwater at around 10.30am on Friday 11 August after reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the northbound between junctions 23 and 24.

The motorway was closed in both directions as police and paramedics attended.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix said: "M5 Northbound blocked severe delays, stationary traffic due to serious accident, three motorcycles involved from J24 A38 Taunton Road (Bridgwater South) to J23 A39 (Bridgwater North).

"Congestion to J25 (Taunton), traffic diverting along the A38 towards Bridgwater and southbound traffic coming from J22 (Burnham-on-sea).

"Traffic held around 10:45 on the northbound side, southbound traffic has been held again around 11:25, air ambulance has now left and a clear up is underway."

More to follow.