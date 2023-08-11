An off licence in Kingswood in Bristol is being threatened with closure after reports the shop was selling vapes to children using ‘Kit Kat’ as a codeword.

Park Food and Wine on the High Street could lose it's alcohol licence if councillors decide to revoke it an upcoming hearing on Friday 18 August.

Avon and Somerset Police is urging South Gloucestershire Council to revoke the shop’s premises licence, after its officers received reports that staff were selling single use e-cigarettes, also known as puff bars, and alcohol to minors under the age of 18.

Incidents reported to the police include the sale of a vape to a 15-year-old boy in November 2022, and a bottle of vodka and vapes to a 14-year-old girl in June earlier this year.

The premises licence is held by Hitesh Trivedi but the shop is managed by Axsay Patel. Police said they have never seen Mr Trivedi at the shop, and only Mr Patel or his wife working there.

In a licensing report, Inspector Jonathan Raisey said: “Police and trading standards have received a number of complaints and intelligence about the sale of alcohol and vapes or puff bars to children and minors under 18 years old.

“Police and Trading Standards have attempted to engage with Mr Trivedi and Mr Patel on a number of occasions, and have given words of advice and direction.

"It appears that this advice is acted on for a short period of time, before they fall back into the poor management of the premises.”

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporting Service