Tributes have been paid to the 'most amazing and kind' father and husband who died in a collision in Somerset earlier this week.

Barry Hammond died at on Monday 7 August in a collision, between a purple Peugeot 107 he was driving and a lorry, that happened on the A39 between Fiddington and Cannington.

The 69-year-old, from Nether Stowey, was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

His daughter Kimberley has said: “My dad was the most amazing and kindest man I have ever met.

“He was loved by all who knew him and we are all devastated by his passing.”

Barry's wife Julie said: “I’m going to miss you terribly; I have loved you ever since we were married and that will never change. I wish you were here with me to take away the pain.

“You are in heaven now, all my love and kisses. You will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart.”