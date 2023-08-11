Play Brightcove video

Watch the concorde float down the Hudson River

Britain's beloved Concorde is no stranger to moving through the air, but the plane was also forced to travel by sea as it was transported through New York to receive a 'new facelift'.

The supersonic jet, made in Filton, near Bristol, once travelled from New York to London at speeds recording at 1,350 miles per hour.

But it has now made its slowest journey yet as it floated along the Hudson River where it has been parked since retiring from commercial air travel in 2003.

It's set to undergo a few months of restoration after spending 15 years at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in Manhattan.A crane had to lift the Intrepid's Concorde onto a barge with it being too wide to transport through a tunnel or on a bridge.

Crowds turned up to catch a glimpse of the moment as it made its way to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will be stripped down, sanded and repainted.

Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum said: "We are stewards of some of the most important artifacts of the 20th and 21st centuries, and with that comes the responsibility to preserve, protect and perpetuate these icons for generations to come."

"[The restoration] will ultimately allow us to present this awe-inspiring technological marvel and continue to tell the stories behind it for the foreseeable future.”