A Bristol woman who admitted to killing her partner but claimed she did so in self-defence has been found guilty of his murder.

Sonja Blenkiron, 41, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 August where she addmitted to stabbing Paul Wagland on 30 January - after she claims he attacked her.

However, after hearing the evidence gathered by police, including accounts from neighbours who heard what happened, the jury rejected her version of events.

During the trial, the court heard how, after stabbing her partner of a year in the kitchen of her flat, Blenkiron changed her clothes and visited a friend before later returning and calling 999.

A forensic examination of her bathroom suggested she had attempted to wash away blood in the sink before officers arrived and arrested her.

During the investigation detectives spoke to a number of Blenkiron’s neighbours.

They described her as someone who was “confrontational and provocative” and who could often be heard shouting at 52-year-old Mr Wagland.

Police had been called to Blenkiron’s address on Gatcombe Road in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol in the months preceding Mr Wagland’s death and magistrates subsequently issued a court order preventing him from being there.

On the night of Mr Wagland’s death, one of Blenkiron’s neighbours told detectives they were woken by noise coming from her flat.

They told how they heard Mr Wagland crying before a loud thud and then complete silence, followed by Blenkiron repeatedly telling her partner to wake up.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, said: “It’s clear from the evidence we gathered that the relationship between Paul Wagland and Sonja Blenkiron wasn’t a healthy one.

“Blenkiron herself described the relationship in interview as ‘toxic’ and had previously admitted to police she had once given Mr Wagland two black eyes but claimed that he had also given her one.

“While Mr Wagland is tragically not here to refute Blenkiron’s claims he abused her because of her actions on 30 January, what we can be sure of is that she certainly had a tendency to act aggressively.

“Neighbours described experiencing issues with her while and a friend of Mr Wagland also recalled an instance in which she threatened him with a glass.

“In contrast, Mr Wagland was described as a placid man who avoided confrontation.

“The jury, after hearing all the evidence, did not believe Blenkiron’s claim of self-defence and she will now spend a substantial amount of time behind bars as a result.”

Blenkiron was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday 14 August.